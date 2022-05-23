Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,428 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Stellantis worth $201,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 144,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

