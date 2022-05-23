Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 489,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,371. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.