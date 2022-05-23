Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.47% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.67.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,751. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.57.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snowflake by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

