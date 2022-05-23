Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 563,807 shares.The stock last traded at $54.98 and had previously closed at $54.05.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

