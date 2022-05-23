SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 431,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,535 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $12.40.

SIGA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $847.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

