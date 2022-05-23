Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 26,687 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

