Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $349,068.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,154,721,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,842,134,586 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.