Seigniorage Shares One Day Trading Volume Hits $907.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $196,272.35 and $907.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

