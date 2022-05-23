Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 13,802 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $181,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

