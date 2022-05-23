Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,972 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.95% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $140,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 301,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $31.10. 112,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,398. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

