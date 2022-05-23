Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,418 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $108,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $783,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock traded down $12.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,962. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.41 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

