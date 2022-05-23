Schroder Investment Management Group Has $131.92 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $131,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

DFS stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.