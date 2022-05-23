Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $119,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $299.80. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.05 and its 200-day moving average is $393.58. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.12 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

