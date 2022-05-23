Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,243 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.39% of LiveRamp worth $110,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.95. 2,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,632. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.16.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

