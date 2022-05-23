Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 28,695 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $134,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.51. 7,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.69 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

