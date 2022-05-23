Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 181,277 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 181,277 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.66% of Sensata Technologies worth $161,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

