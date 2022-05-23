Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $145,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,138,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,046. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

