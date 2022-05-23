RioDeFi Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $3.37 million and $617,525.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,154.36 or 1.00047263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

