Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.62. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.22. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

