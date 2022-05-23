RED Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, RED has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $307,186.55 and approximately $92.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00238934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016280 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

