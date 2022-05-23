Quilter Plc Sells 4,089 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 420,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.