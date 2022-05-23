Quilter Plc Sells 2,725 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.03) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.72. 89,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

