Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives $175.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 564.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.90. 193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $134.27 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.