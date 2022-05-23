Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $34.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.63. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Pulmonx by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

