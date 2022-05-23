ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 83,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,824,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

