ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.52. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 834,271 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.