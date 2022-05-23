Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.95. 74,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

