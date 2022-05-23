Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1,221.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00051920 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,804,003,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,913,019 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

