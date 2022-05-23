Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 326,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 326,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

