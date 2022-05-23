Primecap Management Co. CA Has $33.85 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of RingCentral worth $33,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,354,000 after purchasing an additional 101,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,350,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $62.86 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

