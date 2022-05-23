Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 98,831 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,231 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of VMware worth $73,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $113.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

