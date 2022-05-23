Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 2,601,381 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,601,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,684,000.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PRM opened at $9.75 on Monday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

