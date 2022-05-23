Phala.Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

