Peet DeFi (PTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.04 or 0.38360940 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00503709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

