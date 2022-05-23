Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,592,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

