ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 23.9% This Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $987,358.42 and approximately $948.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,130.11 or 0.99966799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

