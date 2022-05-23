Parachute (PAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,406.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $396,078.46 and approximately $102,406.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

