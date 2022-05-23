P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

PTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $608.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

