Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.23% of Owens Corning worth $112,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 22.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

OC stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.98. 9,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

