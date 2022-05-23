Olyseum Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $4,170.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Olyseum has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,094.45 or 0.36809570 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00512661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,658,354 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.