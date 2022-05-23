ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,306. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

