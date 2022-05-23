Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $262,451.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,543,279 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.