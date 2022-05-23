Morgan Stanley Cuts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $222.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

WTW traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,426. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $192.99 and a one year high of $265.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,531,766. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

