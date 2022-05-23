Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $883,460.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019174 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

