ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.79

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 12726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

