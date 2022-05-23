Mango Markets Tops One Day Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.04 or 0.38360940 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00503709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

