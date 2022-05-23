Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,353.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.29 or 0.06797451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00239800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00668394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.00646527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00076544 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004625 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

