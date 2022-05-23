Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.10 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $115.71 million and $3.10 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

