Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,144. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

