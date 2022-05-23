Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,600 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $232.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,032. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

